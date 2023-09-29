OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will be going against the NFL's top-ranked defense Sunday without two of his top wide receivers.

The Ravens, who play at the Cleveland Browns, ruled out five players Friday including wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) and Rashod Bateman (hamstring). Baltimore's only healthy wide receivers on the 53-man roster are rookie Zay Flowers, Nelson Agholor and Devin Duvernay. The Ravens could elevate former first-round pick Laquon Treadwell from the practice squad.

This is the second straight missed game for Beckham, who injured his ankle in Week 2. Bateman, a first-round pick in 2021, hurt his hamstring toward the end of this past Sunday's game.

Asked about the injuries at wide receiver, Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken said, "First off, that's why Nelson Agholor is here as a player. Devin Duvernay has made plenty of plays here in the past, and Zay is a fantastic rookie and only going to get better."

Jackson has thrown only two touchdown passes this season -- his fewest ever after three games -- and Baltimore's passing attack ranks 24th in the league.

Monken added that Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews has recovered from a quadricep injury that had limited him earlier this season.

"Really, this is the first week I've seen -- in probably four or five -- that I feel like he's at full speed," Monken said. "So, that's a positive."

In addition to Beckham and Bateman, Baltimore also ruled out cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot) and outside linebackers David Ojabo (ankle, knee) and Odafe Oweh (ankle). Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee) is listed as doubtful after not practicing Friday.

This marks the third straight game in which the Ravens will be without at least four starters.

"We have guys that can get the job done," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said earlier this week. "It's definitely relevant. It's definitely something we're contending with -- we have to. It's where we're at right now. Like I said before, the good side is that guys are coming back. The downside is not all of them are coming back right now, or they haven't already been there. But we'll coach the guys, and the guys will step up and play."

The good news for the Ravens is they are likely to get three key players back Sunday. Running back Gus Edwards, who sustained a concussion last week, is not on the injury report and center Tyler Linderbaum (ankle) and safety Marcus Williams (pectoral) are expected to play after coming back to practice this week.