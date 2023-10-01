NEW ORLEANS -- Saints quarterback Derek Carr is active for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after spraining the AC joint in his right shoulder last week.

A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the Saints had been preparing to start Carr, barring a pregame setback.

Carr had been listed as questionable with his injured throwing shoulder, sustained last Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. Carr left that game in the third quarter to get X-rays and did not return.

He said earlier in the week that his playing time would depend on how functional he could still be.

"If it was just up to me, I'd just be like, 'Yeah, I'm playing. I'm going out today.' [The coaches would] probably have other words than that," Carr said Wednesday. "So you've got to work together. [Coach Dennis Allen] and I talked, and we're on the same page. ... This is about winning, and this is about the team. But if I feel like I can help us win and I'm confident landing on it and all that kind of stuff, then I'll be out there."

The Saints signed quarterback Jake Luton to the 53-man roster this week after Carr was injured, although he will be inactive against Tampa Bay. Jameis Winston will back up Carr.