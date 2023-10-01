NEW ORLEANS -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting safety Ryan Neal suffered a concussion on the opening drive of Sunday's game at the New Orleans Saints and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Neal was attempting to tackle the Saints' Rashid Shaheed on a screen pass and collided with Shaheed, wide receiver Lynn Bowden and teammate Zyon McCollum, with Neal tumbling underneath Bowden.

Neal was able to walk off the field with assistance from the training staff. He was first evaluated in the medical tent and then was taken to the locker room before he was declared out.

He was replaced by Dee Delaney, who had an interception last week vs. the Eagles. Delaney had stepped in for an injured Jamel Dean, who suffered a neck/shoulder injury and did not make the trip to New Orleans.