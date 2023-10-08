C.J. Stroud's fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Dalton Schultz ties the game, and the Texans go ahead on an extra point. (0:19)

ATLANTA -- Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has set another record.

During the third quarter of Sunday's 21-19 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, the No. 2 overall pick set the record for the most pass attempts without an interception to start a career, breaking Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's mark (176) from 2016.

The Texans were leading 9-7 in the third quarter when Stroud eclipsed the previous record when he rolled out of the pocket and threw the ball away for his 177th career attempt without an interception.

Later in the game, with the Texans trailing, he threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to tight end Dalton Schultz with 1:49 left to give the Texans a 19-18 lead. The Falcons however drove down the field and won the game with a Younghoe Koo field goal with 2 seconds left.

Stroud finished the game 20-for-35 for 249 yards and the touchdown and now has thrown 186 pass attempts without a touchdown.

Stroud's record isn't the first historic accomplishment for the former Ohio State standout.

Following the Texans' 37-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3, when Stroud threw for 280 yards and two touchdowns, he became the first quarterback in NFL history to have at least 900 passing yards, four passing touchdowns and zero interceptions in his first three career starts, according to ESPN Stats & Information.