Bills linebacker Matt Milano and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones will be sidelined indefinitely with injuries sustained in Buffalo's loss to the Jaguars on Sunday, coach Sean McDermott said Monday.

Milano (leg) and Jones (pectoral) will both have surgery, McDermott said. It has not been determined whether either player will be sidelined for the season, according to McDermott.

The injuries came a week after starting cornerback Tre'Davious White suffered a season-ending Achilles injury.

Milano suffered what the team initially described as a knee injury in the first quarter of Buffalo's 25-20 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Milano sustained the injury on a third-and-6 play from the Bills' 10-yard line on the Jaguars' second drive. Trevor Lawrence threw an incomplete pass intended for wide receiver Christian Kirk in the end zone with defensive tackle Ed Oliver applying early pressure and then multiple Bills defenders coming in to try to bring down the quarterback. Milano was among those defenders who came in late, falling on top of a pile of players. After the play, he was visibly shaken up, and athletic trainers had to support him off the field. He was later carted from the sideline to the locker room.

Milano was a first-team All-Pro and named to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career last season. Milano has 27 tackles, 1 interception and 2 passes defended this season. In the offseason, the Bills signed him to a two-year contract extension through 2026.

Jones, with 2.5 sacks and five quarterback hits this season, has been a consistent presence in the center of the Bills' defensive line.

ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg contributed to this report.