ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone's parents are among about 50 people affiliated with a Naples, Florida-based church returning from Israel.

Anzalone posted on social media Thursday morning that his parents are headed home.

"Thank you to everyone who has been saying prayers for my family and their safety. It's been a scary, anxiety filled several days but my parents are headed home safely," he posted to X. "So many people to thank but I know this, God is good."

Sal and Judy Anzalone were in a Jerusalem hotel as Israel vowed an unprecedented offensive against Hamas after the Islamic militant group's fighters broke through the border fence Saturday and stormed into the country's south. The war between Israel and Hamas has claimed at least 2,200 lives.

Anzalone told The Detroit News on Sunday, after Detroit beat the Panthers, that all he has been thinking about is his parents.

"It's hard," Anzalone told the newspaper.

Lions coach Dan Campbell said earlier this week that he called Anzalone about his parents when he was informed of their plight Sunday night.

The NFC North-leading Lions (4-1) play the NFC-South leading Buccaneers (3-1) on the road Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.