The Giants' offensive line is historically bad

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Joshua Ezeudu was sitting in front of his locker in full uniform, stone-faced, staring into space some 40 minutes after the game had concluded. The second-year New York Giants offensive lineman couldn't believe how he had just performed, how the entire offensive line had folded.

This was the scene in the Giants locker room each of the past two games. Ezeudu, filling in for All-Pro Andrew Thomas at left tackle, and the rest of the Giants offensive line had just allowed 11 and seven sacks, respectively, against the Seattle Seahawks and Miami Dolphins.

And Ezeudu considered himself responsible for quarterback Daniel Jones' neck injury suffered in Sunday's 31-16 loss in Miami. Jones (neck) looks likely to miss Sunday night's game in Buffalo.

"I'm sorry, I can't be late coming off the ball," Ezeudu told reporters of his message to Jones.

This is the current state of the Giants' offensive line: Demoralized. They are 28th out of 32 teams with a 46.4% pass block win rate (PBWR).

This could be the worst it has been since the Giants started the offensive line rebuild 11 years ago.

Giants PBWR since 2017 Year PBWR 2023 46.5% (28th) 2022 52.6% (29th) 2021 53.6% (28th) 2020 46.3% (32nd) 2019 60.7% (12th) 2018 48.5 (30th) 2017 42.5% (31st)

This offensive line -- with Thomas and starting center John Michael Schmitz Jr. sidelined by injury, with left guard Ben Bredeson sliding from his natural position at guard to center -- is preventing the Giants from sustaining any offense.

"You just can't play offense that way. And it's not anyone's fault," former Giants lineman and FOX Sports analyst Geoff Schwartz said. "Look, the NFL has very few teams that even have six or seven offensive linemen that you can get by with. When you get into 8, 9, 10 and 11, you don't have those guys. You just don't."

The Giants couldn't afford to lose either Thomas or running back Saquon Barkley. They lost them both. Barkley could return this week, but it looks like Thomas will not.

Without a true swing tackle they trust after Matt Peart's preseason struggles, the Giants have had to turn to Ezeudu at left tackle. To say they've put the second-year lineman in a tough spot is an understatement. Ezeudu failed to beat out Mark Glowinski for the starting right guard job in training camp, but was thrust into the starting left tackle job.

After Glowinski was benched following a poor Week 1 performance, 2022 sixth-round pick Marcus McKethan jumped into the starting lineup after almost never working with the first team this summer. Glowinski is now back in the starting lineup at left guard with Bredeson at center in the absence of the rookie center Schmitz (shoulder).

That doesn't even account for the struggles of 2022 top-10 pick Evan Neal. His 84.4% PBWR is 47th out of 68 qualifying tackles. That's nothing compared to Ezeudu, who ranks 63rd with a 79.6% PBWR.

Thomas might just be the most indispensable player on the entire Giants roster given the results.

"It's no secret that Andrew is an exceptional player. I think everybody recognizes that," said Bredeson, who has been the team's best guard but is now forced to play center. "He's the leader in our room; he's the one that everyone looks to, and we want Drew to get healthy and get back as fast and safe as possible. He's a big impact on the field anytime he's out there."

Without Thomas and with the line in shambles, the Giants offense is limited. They're currently 28th in total offense (255.2 YPG) and 31st in points scored (12.4 PPG). On third-and-long (third-and-5 or greater), Jones has already been sacked six times through five games. He's been sacked a total of 28 times this season, second-most only to Washington's Sam Howell.

It'll likely be at least another week until Thomas and Schmitz return. Recently signed veteran Justin Pugh is working with the scout team this week as he tries to work his way back into playing shape. He likely also needs at least one more week.

So, for now, this group trudges forward with likely the same starting offensive line as last week. From left to right it consists of Ezeudu, Glowinski, Bredeson, McKethan and Neal set to face a banged-up Bills defense that leads the league in sacks.

There is not much the Giants can do at the moment. They're also likely to have that line in front of backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor in a raucous environment in Buffalo.

"Yeah, get into the classroom, go through it and then get out there on the practice field," coach Brian Daboll said earlier this week when asked about the current state of his offensive line.

The heat is on Daboll, offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and offensive line coach Bobby Johnson to at least make it look competent. The Giants have already been outscored 94-15 in three primetime contests this season. They enter as 14-point underdogs.