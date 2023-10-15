Open Extended Reactions

Cincinnati Bengals wideout Tee Higgins will return Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

Higgins fractured his rib in the team's loss to the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 1, and he missed last weekend's 34-20 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

The fourth-year wide receiver out of Clemson did show progress on the practice field throughout the week, going from limited on Wednesday and Thursday to a full participant Friday. He had been listed as questionable for the 1 p.m. ET kickoff in Cincinnati.

Like the Bengals' offense itself, Higgins is off to a slow start in 2023, managing 12 catches for 129 yards and two touchdowns in four games. Cincinnati is 2-3.