LAS VEGAS -- Jimmy Garoppolo's locker was still full of his personal effects more than an hour after the Las Vegas Raiders held off the New England Patriots 21-17 on Sunday.

At halftime, the Raiders quarterback left in an ambulance for the hospital to be checked out for what was described as a back injury.

Still, his presence was felt mightily in the locker room after the Raiders improved to 3-3 with their second consecutive win. Brian Hoyer, the 15th-year veteran backup, replaced Garoppolo in the second half, led the victory and set up Las Vegas to hit the road to face the Chicago Bears (1-5) next.

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said he did not have an update on Garoppolo's condition, though he acknowledged the QB leaving the stadium.

"They're just doing tests," McDaniels said, "and just making sure they take care of all that stuff."

A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that "precautionary tests" were indeed taken to "err on the side of caution."

While Hoyer performed well in moving the Raiders' offense -- completing 6 of 10 passes for 102 yards, including a 48-yard deep ball to rookie Tre Tucker for the Raiders' longest play from scrimmage this season -- rookie Aidan O'Connell started the Raiders' loss at the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4, when Garoppolo was out with a concussion.

So, questions abound, and McDaniels was not ready to commit to a quarterback for next week.

"There's a lot of balls up in the air right now relative to Jimmy and that whole situation, and we'll just see -- have a little patience here for ourselves, and see what the report is going to be," McDaniels said. "I'm hoping for the best, obviously, like we all are.

"We'll find out more and then, obviously, try to make the best decision we can for the team."