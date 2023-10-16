TAMPA, Fla. -- Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone had a team-leading nine tackles in Sunday's 20-6 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but his biggest thrill was being able to hug his parents, who made the trip to Raymond James Stadium only a few days after safely arriving home from Israel.

Sal and Judy Anzalone were among about 50 people affiliated with a Naples, Florida-based church who were in Israel when the Islamic militant group Hamas attacked the country, leading to a declaration of war by Israel.

"A crazy week," Anzalone said after Sunday's game.

Moments like this put everything in perspective. Sometimes we take family for granted, especially parents. We tend to think think they'll always be here for us. Love you Mom and Dad, more than you know ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WygAjJRMRP — Alex Anzalone (@AlexAnzalone34) October 16, 2023

Anzalone posted on social media Thursday morning that his parents were headed home, and his mother later posted that the group arrived safely.

Anzalone admitted it was difficult to play the previous week against the Carolina Panthers, that all he had been thinking about was his parents.

With them in the stands Sunday, the seventh-year pro and defensive leader was better able to focus on football and led the Lions with seven solo tackles. He also had two assists, a tackle for loss and two passes defended.

Lions coach Dan Campbell said Anzalone is a guy his teammates look up to and rely on.

"I know that was a load off for him, obviously to get his parents back here," Campbell said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.