          Oct 17, 2023, 05:27 PM

          A Los Angeles Chargers fan was going through it on Monday night.

          The fan, who was in the crowd for the Chargers' game against the Dallas Cowboys, was caught on camera several times during or after some key moments. The fan's range of emotions -- nervousness on a red zone play, elation at a game-tying touchdown and despair at a Justin Herbert interception that iced the game -- was like the platonic ideal of the experience of being a sports fan.

          The Chargers even paid tribute to the fan in a way -- the team changed their social media profile picture to the fan's reaction to their 20-17 loss.

          Hang in there. We've all been where you are.