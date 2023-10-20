Open Extended Reactions

BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson took a big step toward returning Friday, going through his first full practice since Sept. 22.

Watson has missed Cleveland's past two games with a rotator cuff strain in his right throwing shoulder.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski wouldn't say whether Watson would start Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. But Stefanski said Watson, who is listed as questionable, looked like himself again while taking the first-team snaps during Friday's practice.

"I want to see how he responds over the next 48 hours based on that full workload that he just got," Stefanski said, "but he looked good today."

On Wednesday, Watson said he couldn't "put a timeline" on when he might play again. But Watson returned to practice on a limited basis Thursday then took almost all the snaps during the 20-minute portion of Friday's practice open to the media.

"Just got to continue to take it day-to-day," Watson said Wednesday. "I'm not going to put the team in jeopardy if I can't do certain things that is going to allow us to be handicapped in certain situations. That's the reason why I haven't been able to step on the field."

Watson injured the shoulder on a run during the Browns' victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 24.

He missed Cleveland's Week 4 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. After the Week 5 bye, he didn't practice leading up to Cleveland's 19-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. PJ Walker started in Watson's place against the 49ers and led the Browns on a drive that ended with a field goal to win it.

Stefanski said Walker would start Sunday if Watson is ruled out.

Watson ranks 21st in the NFL in QBR (46.7). He has completed 63.7% of his passes for 678 yards with four touchdown throws and two interceptions.