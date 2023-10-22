Taylor Swift appearances at Arrowhead Stadium will never go out of style. The songstress is in attendance to watch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Chargers.
Swift took a seat next to Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany.
.@taylorswift13 and @BrittanyLynne are vibing at Arrowhead 💃— NFL (@NFL) October 22, 2023
📺: #LACvsKC on CBS
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/iTs8HMaXlh pic.twitter.com/5bh5uw4kzY
Swift attended last Thursday night's game against the Denver Broncos, sitting in a now familiar seat next to Donna Kelce.
The Chiefs are undefeated when Swift attends their games and Kelce has averaged seven catches for 84 yards in each of those matchups. Since Swift's first Chiefs game appearance in Week 3, she's only missed one game against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5.
Last weekend, the new romantics were spotted out-and-about together in New York City as both made appearances on "Saturday Night Live." Kelce had a surprise role in a skit about the NFL being in its Swiftie era.
The NFL's in their Swiftie era #SNLPremiere pic.twitter.com/DZ1F1bomol— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 15, 2023