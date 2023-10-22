Open Extended Reactions

Taylor Swift appearances at Arrowhead Stadium will never go out of style. The songstress is in attendance to watch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Chargers.

Swift took a seat next to Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany.

Swift attended last Thursday night's game against the Denver Broncos, sitting in a now familiar seat next to Donna Kelce.

The Chiefs are undefeated when Swift attends their games and Kelce has averaged seven catches for 84 yards in each of those matchups. Since Swift's first Chiefs game appearance in Week 3, she's only missed one game against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5.

Last weekend, the new romantics were spotted out-and-about together in New York City as both made appearances on "Saturday Night Live." Kelce had a surprise role in a skit about the NFL being in its Swiftie era.