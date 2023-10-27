Marcus Spears predicts that the Falcons will go into Tennessee and beat the Titans. (0:43)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans will be without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons, coach Mike Vrabel said Friday.

The Titans hoped to have Tannehill available, but he was unable to practice all week because of a right high ankle sprain he suffered in the Week 6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in London. The injury caused Tannehill to have a cast placed on his foot for a couple of days before switching to a walking boot.

He used a scooter to get around the facility earlier this week and is now able to walk on his own with a compression sleeve on his lower right leg.

Vrabel said both Malik Willis and Will Levis will play in place of Tannehill, something he said was a possibility when he spoke to the media Tuesday.

"Still the same plan," Vrabel said Friday. "I'm excited to watch both of those guys play. They've worked hard."

Levis and Willis split the reps in practice this week. They have also spent more time with the wide receivers in the meeting room.

Neither Levis nor Willis said they were told who would be the starter. They said the coaches told both of them to prepare as if they'll get the start.

"I'm pumped," Levis said." This is the game I love, I'm excited to go out there and play ball."

If they alternate series as Vrabel has hinted at, Willis is focusing on what he can control.

"I don't think it matters either way," Willis said. "You just try to go out and execute when you're called upon. Just be ready to go when you get an opportunity and take advantage of it."