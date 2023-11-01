Open Extended Reactions

CINCINNATI -- As the medics worked a few feet away from an ambulance -- and players kneeled, cried and waited along with everyone else inside Paycor Stadium -- Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd just wanted to get closer.

In the first quarter of last January's game between the Buffalo Bills and Bengals, Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin fell to the turf after he tackled Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins.

The medical staff performed chest compressions to revive Hamlin, whose heart stopped after a cardiac arrest. For Boyd, this wasn't just another player. He considered Hamlin a brother.

Boyd kept fighting to get closer as the medical staff worked on Hamlin and Bills players stood near. As Bengals coach Zac Taylor watched Boyd's efforts to get near Hamlin, he sensed a deeper connection.

"TB, [do] you know him?" Taylor said.

"Yeah, that's my guy," Boyd said.

Over the last 10 years, Hamlin has gone from admiring Boyd from afar as one of the best players in greater Pittsburgh, to following in his college footsteps to Pitt, to being drafted to the NFL. During that process, their relationship evolved from a mentorship to friendship.

That sense of brotherhood between Boyd and Hamlin has extended off the field and helped cultivate relationships with other members of the Bengals, including Higgins. Hamlin was part of a group that included Boyd, Higgins and Cincinnati receiver Ja'Marr Chase that went to Mexico's Cabo San Lucas in July.

What happened to Hamlin on that night in January was never discussed during the trip. Instead, Hamlin enjoyed camaraderie with the group and one of the people closest to him.

"The same reason I hang with him, they hang with him," Hamlin said of Boyd. "I don't call a lot of people my big brother. I don't call nobody my big brother. That's somebody I really consider a big brother."

Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd, wearing a Damar Hamlin jersey in support of the Bills' safety after he nearly died during a Monday Night game between the teams in January 2023, has long played a role in Hamlin's life. AP Photo/Emilee Chinn

THE FIRST TIME Damar Hamlin saw Tyler Boyd was when Boyd was on the football field.

When Hamlin was a freshman at Central Catholic in Pittsburgh, he saw his hometown Sto-Rox High School square off against Boyd and Clairton High in a regional playoff game.

"He was the person to watch," Hamlin recently told ESPN. "He was the first one really setting the example in the city for my generation coming up. So, throughout little league you heard about Tyler Boyd."

Boyd, 28, is three years older than Hamlin and had already left Pitt for the NFL by the time Hamlin decided to play there. But when Hamlin signed with the Panthers, he said he wanted to soak up any knowledge he could as he transitioned from top Pennsylvania prospect to NFL hopeful.