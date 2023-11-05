Open Extended Reactions

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Browns left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. was carted off the field early in the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday with a right knee injury.

He suffered the injury as running back Kareem Hunt was tackled into the back of Wills' knee.

Wills, who has 53 career starts with the Browns, had an air cast placed on the knee and was immediately ruled out of the game.

The Browns were already without starting right tackle Jack Conklin who suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 1.

James Hudson replaced Wills.