          Browns LT Jedrick Wills Jr, carted off with knee injury

          • Jake Trotter, ESPN Staff WriterNov 5, 2023, 08:12 PM
              Jake Trotter covers the Cleveland Browns for ESPN. He joined ESPN in 2011 covering college football. Before that, he worked at The Oklahoman, Austin American-Statesman and Middletown (Ohio) Journal newspapers. You can follow him on Twitter @Jake_Trotter.
          CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Browns left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. was carted off the field early in the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday with a right knee injury.

          He suffered the injury as running back Kareem Hunt was tackled into the back of Wills' knee.

          Wills, who has 53 career starts with the Browns, had an air cast placed on the knee and was immediately ruled out of the game.

          The Browns were already without starting right tackle Jack Conklin who suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 1.

          James Hudson replaced Wills.