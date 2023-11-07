Stephen A. Smith calls the Jets' offense "atrocious" and says Zach Wilson is scared to play in the NFL. (1:26)

The New York Jets are sticking with struggling quarterback Zach Wilson, but his job security appears to be waning.

While coach Robert Saleh insisted Tuesday that "it's lazy to just put it all on" Wilson, he stopped short of a strong endorsement. It was lukewarm, a departure from what he said about Wilson on Sept. 12. That day, when an MRI confirmed Aaron Rodgers' Achilles tear, Saleh said, "I do want to make it very clear: Zach's our quarterback."

Since then, the Jets have sputtered on offense, managing only seven touchdowns in the last seven games. They had more sacks allowed (eight) than points scored in Monday night's 27-6 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, a game in which Wilson lost two fumbles.

Saleh said he's not making a change this week.

"No, because it'd be one thing if it was just him, right?" he said. "[Changing quarterbacks] is the easy thing to do. He and the playcaller are the two most visible things, so when things aren't good, it's easy to blame them, right? It's easy to blame the people who are most visible to the camera."

Saleh said everyone is at fault, from coaches to all players, adding, "Yes, [Wilson] has a lot of things that he needs to improve on -- and I know he understands that - but at the same time, this is collective."

The Jets (4-4), who face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night, are in a delicate spot. Thanks to one of the top defenses, they're still in playoff contention, raising the stakes for any quarterback decision. Saleh's options are journeyman backup Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemian (practice squad), who has 30 career starts but hasn't won one since 2017.

Siemian, signed Sept. 26, is the most logical option because of his experience. Adding the former Denver Broncos starter to the active roster this week isn't a consideration, according to Saleh.

"Not at this time," he said.

But they have until Saturday to make that move, so it's not out of the question. The situation is reminiscent of last season, when Saleh benched Wilson when the team was 6-4. He turned to Mike White, who got injured. He then returned to Wilson, who got benched again. The Jets' quarterback ineffectiveness and instability prompted them to trade for Rodgers in the offseason.

Wilson, drafted No. 2 overall in 2021, has cut down on interceptions, but he's still ranked 31st in Total QBR out of 32 qualified passers. Since replacing Rodgers on the fifth play of the season, he has only five touchdown passes, five interceptions and a 60% completion mark. He's had only one touchdown pass in the last four games. In that span, the offense has produced only three touchdown drives -- all one-play possessions.

"I feel like I'm a different player [than last year], Wilson said Monday night. "I feel like I'm in the best position I've ever felt, mentally, my understanding of the game. I feel ready to be out there and be competing, so that's what's so frustrating, just not getting things done."

The Jets want Wilson to make quicker reads and show more poise in the pocket. On the positive side, they like the way he distributed the ball, connecting with 11 different players on Monday night. He wound up with 263 passing yards on a career-high 49 attempts. A reshuffled offensive line contributed to the pass-protection issues.

"[The quarterback] is the tone setter in helping everybody around him get better, but at the same time, I've also been very adamant that it's a team sport," Saleh said. "Everyone around him has to help him, too."