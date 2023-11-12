        <
          Kyler Murray rushes for first touchdown in return from ACL tear

          • Josh Weinfuss, ESPN Staff WriterNov 12, 2023, 10:43 PM
          GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Kyler Murray is back.

          In his first game in 335 days on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, the Arizona Cardinals quarterback scored on a six-yard run late in the second quarter. Taking the snap out of the shotgun with the ball at the Falcons 6, Murray faked a handoff to running back James Conner then tucked the ball and took off to his left.

          With a massive hole awaiting him, Murray scampered in for the touchdown, extending the ball over the goal line as he broke the plane to pull within 14-12. Arizona couldn't convert the two-point conversion.