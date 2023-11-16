Open Extended Reactions

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was a full participant in practice Wednesday for the first time since he sprained the ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb in Week 8.

Stafford, who did not play the following week against the Green Bay Packers, said he was able to get a full workload in as he and the Rams ready to play the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. He said he expects to practice again Thursday and Friday.

Rams coach Sean McVay said earlier in the day that he doesn't expect Stafford's thumb injury to limit anything in the playbook against Seattle.

"I feel pretty confident in my ability to go out there and play at a pretty high level," Stafford said.

Stafford was wearing a small wrap on his right thumb during practice, something he said was to help him "just in case I hit it again."

"It's good to be out there," Stafford said. "I haven't been out there, obviously, in a couple weeks, so it was kind of nice to just get back out there and get my feet wet again."

Wednesday was Stafford's second practice with backup quarterback Carson Wentz, who signed with the Rams during their Week 10 bye week. Stafford said Wentz was "eager to learn."

"Guy wants to come in and figure it out," Stafford said. "He's a big dude, throws it well, moves well. Just as far as out there on the practice field, you can tell it's understandable the talent that he has and some of the success he's had in this league. It's somewhat obvious to me. So I'm happy to have him and just happy he's getting a shot to come in and help us out."

Wentz, who spoke to reporters Wednesday for the first time since he signed, said the last two weeks have "been a whirlwind" after he spent the offseason and first half of the season "staying ready" to play.

Wentz said he flew to Los Angeles on Wednesday to take his physical, but made it home in time for the birth of his third child, a girl, on Friday. He returned to Los Angeles on Sunday.

Wentz said the hardest part of joining the Rams in-season has been "learning the playbook as quick as humanly possible."

"I've been in weird situations the last couple years," Wentz said. "I've had to learn a playbook every year, never in-season like this. So just sometimes I feel like I'm drinking from a fire hose at times, just trying to accumulate what I can. But [Matthew] Stafford's been awesome help. The coaches have been great. Just trying to soak it up as quick as I can."