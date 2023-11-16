J.J. Watt and Pat McAfee discuss what they like about the Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift relationship. (1:14)

As expected, Week 11's Super Bowl LVII rematch between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs is held in high regard by fans of both teams.

The hosts of "Bex and Buster", a show that airs on Philadelphia radio station Q102, are prepared to demonstrate their loyalty to the Eagles by eliminating a local artist from their rotation.

"This weekend we gotta focus, so we've been forced to punt Taylor Swift from the playlist," said Q102 radio show host Buster, who broke the news on "Good Day Philadelphia."

We ❤️ #TaylorSwift but we've been forced to "punt" her from the playlist this weekend... Go Birds! pic.twitter.com/Q0YtxoV3is — BexAndBuster (@BexAndBuster) November 15, 2023

Although the Grammy Award-winning songstress is a native of the Philadelphia suburb Wyomissing, Pennsylvania and a noted Eagles fan, her romance with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelve has been a top NFL storyline.

The superstar was at Arrowhead Stadium for Kansas City's Week 3 drubbing of the Chicago Bears after weeks of relationship rumors. More recently, Kelce spent his bye week in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to take in the Eras Tour. The Pro Bowler was spotted next to Swift's father, Scott, who donned a Chiefs lanyard.

"There's only one Swift and Kelce duo we care about here in the City of Brotherly Love," Bex added, referring to running back D'Andre Swift and Travis' brother, center Jason Kelce.

The station will say "Bye Bye Baby" to Swift's catalog from 5 p.m. Friday until Tuesday.