Bears' Justin Fields, DJ Moore hook up on 39-yard TD

DETROIT --- The third time's a charm for the Chicago Bears, at least when it comes to scoring off Detroit Lions turnovers.

The Bears' offense failed to score after two first-half interceptions Sunday, but it converted a third-quarter takeaway.

After Cairo Santos booted a 53-yard field goal with 6:21 to play in the third quarter, Chicago regained possession on the kickoff after rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson forced a fumble that was recovered by linebacker DeMarquis Gates.

On the ensuing possession, quarterback Justin Fields delivered a 39-yard strike to wide receiver DJ Moore in the end zone to give the Bears a 20-14 lead.

Fields' ability to step up in the pocket was as impressive as the throw he made to Moore. The quarterback, who is playing in his first game since dislocating his right thumb on Oct. 15, put the ball in front of Moore, who had to run to complete the catch in the back of the end zone.