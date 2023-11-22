HOUSTON -- Texans rookie defensive end Dylan Horton has stepped away from the team to deal with an undisclosed health issue.

Horton said in a statement Wednesday there is no timeline for his return.

"I'm currently dealing with a personal health matter that will keep me away from the team for an indefinite period of time," he said. "I want to thank my family, my teammates and the entire Houston Texans organization for the support and care they have already provided me. I will provide updates from time to time, but my main focus right now is on my health and recovery. Thank you, and God bless."

The fourth-round pick out of TCU has played in 10 games and totaled 13 tackles, 1 tackle for loss and 2 sacks.