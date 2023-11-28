The Pat McAfee crew reacts to Tommy DeVito's start with the Giants and how his knowledge of the fanbase is similar to that of Joe Burrow and the Bengals. (1:29)

Some rookie quarterbacks made strides in Week 12 of the NFL, while others encountered turmoil.

C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans went to the wire against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Tommy DeVito and the New York Giants earned a much-needed win over the New England Patriots. The battle between the Carolina Panthers and the Tennessee Titans resulted in a big win for former Kentucky Wildcats standout Will Levis. Aidan O'Connell and the Las Vegas Raiders couldn't get past Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in their AFC West matchup.

Here's how the league's newest signal-callers performed in Week 12:

2023 draft selection: Round 1, Pick 1

Game result: 17-10 loss vs. Tennessee Titans

Stat line: 18-for-31, 194 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT, 50.3 QBR

Young and the Panthers entered Sunday on the hunt for their first victory on the road.

Carolina got on the board in the second quarter courtesy of Eddy Pineiro's 50-yard field goal, but the team took a few steps in the wrong direction on the following drive.

Young began the next possession at Carolina's 25-yard line, but was sacked for a loss of 8 yards and fumbled the football, which led to a Titans touchdown.

Up next: Young and the Panthers will continue their three-game road stint against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

2023 draft selection: Round 1, Pick 2

Game result: 24-21 loss vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Stat line: 26-for-36, 304 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 77.8 QBR

Although the Texans punted on their first three drives, Stroud fell into a solid groove in the second quarter. He led Houston down the field for a touchdown and then a missed field goal near the end of the first half.

His connection with Tank Dell has proved to be one of the best quarterback-wide receiver duos in the NFL. With a split second to spare, Stroud tossed a 7-yarder with Dell in the end zone.

Stroud was pressed a career-high of 21 times, according to ESPN Stats & Information. He eluded the blitz in the third quarter for his third rushing touchdown of the season.

The standout, however, was sacked four times. Despite their struggles, the Texans had an opportunity to send the game into overtime, but Matt Ammendola missed the 58-yard field goal.

Up next: Stroud and the Texans will line up against the Denver Broncos before going on a two-game road trip.

2023 draft selection: Round 2, Pick 33

Game result: 17-10 win vs. Carolina Panthers

Stat line: 18-for-28, 185 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INT, 39.2 QBR

After going on a three-game losing streak, Levis and the Titans looked to snap the skid by notching a win against the No.1 overall pick.

Derrick Henry did most of the scoring by accounting for Tennessee's two touchdowns. Although Levis failed to reach the end zone, his turnover-free game was enough for the win.

Up next: Levis and the Titans will take on the Indianapolis Colts at home Sunday.

2023 draft selection: Round 4, Pick 135

Game result: 31-17 loss vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Stat line: 23-for-33, 248 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs, 90.4 QBR

Against a division rival and the reigning Super Bowl champs, O'Connell came out strong.

He was 10-of-11 for 114 yards in the first quarter, including 5-of-5 on third down, according to ESPN Stats & Information. One of those third-down conversions was a dart over the middle to Jakobi Meyers for an 18-yard touchdown on the first drive.

The Raiders jumped to a 14-0 lead after Josh Jacobs' 63-yard touchdown with 12:41 remaining in the second quarter. Kansas City responded by scoring 31 of the next 34 points as O'Connell and the offense failed to reach the end zone again.

Up next: O'Connell and the Raiders will try and bounce back against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

2023 draft selection: Round 5, Pick 140

Game result: 29-12 loss vs. Denver Broncos

Stat line: 14-for-29, 134 yards, 1 TDs, 0 INTs, 34.7 QBR

Thompson and the Browns' offense couldn't find a rhythm in the first half but successfully set up two field goal attempts to keep the game close. In the opening drive of the third quarter, the Browns marched downfield in 13 plays, ending with Thompson throwing his first career touchdown to Harrison Bryant.

play 0:26 Dorian Thompson-Robinson throws first career TD pass Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson connects with Harrison Bryant in the end zone for the first TD pass of his career.

Thompson, however, left the game with a concussion after taking a hit from Broncos linebacker Baron Browning.

Up next: Thompson-Robinson remains questionable for the trip to take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

2023 draft selection: Undrafted free agent

Game result: 10-7 win vs. New England Patriots

Stat line: 17-for-25, 191 yards, 1 TDs, 0 INT, 7.4 QBR

DeVito had a rocky start. In the opening drive, he fumbled at the New England 29-yard line.

The Giants' defense assisted in building momentum for the offense. After picking off a Mac Jones pass intended for Demario Douglas, DeVito made sure that the offense cashed in. The signal-caller hit Isaiah Hodgins for a 12-yard touchdown to score first.

DeVito was sacked on three of the following five drives after the touchdown, but the Giants were able to hold on and have a two-game winning streak.

Up next: DeVito and the Giants have a bye in Week 13 and will look to extend to a three-game winning streak against the Green Bay Packers on "Monday Night Football."