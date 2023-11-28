The "Monday Night Football" matchup between the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings had more turnovers than touchdowns, and it was decided with 10 seconds remaining in regulation when Cairo Santos made a 30-yard field goal for Chicago.
With the win, the Bears became the first team to win without scoring a touchdown this season and snapped a 12-game losing streak against NFC North opponents.
Chicago's star receiver leads Week 12's top quotes from around the NFL with a positive outlook on the victory.
Bears WR DJ Moore
Moore finished with 11 catches for 114 yards, including a 36-yard reception that set up Santos' go-ahead score in the Bears' fourth victory of the season.
After the game he acknowledged the offense's struggles and noted how winning affects the team's morale.
"Winning is contagious."
Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts
Hurts led the Eagles on a furious comeback against the Buffalo Bills and capped it off by scoring the game-winning touchdown in overtime.
He let his walk off trot to the end zone do all of the talking and didn't have much to add after the game.
"What y'all want me to say?"
Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence
After his first matchup against C.J. Stroud, Lawrence joked about his preference for the strength of teams in the AFC South before praising the Houston Texans' rookie signal-caller.
"I want the teams in our division to be as bad as possible."
Pittsburgh Steelers WR Diontae Johnson
One play after a would-be touchdown pass to Johnson was ruled incomplete, his effort was questioned when it appeared that he did not attempt to recover a fumble by running back Jaylen Warren. After the game, the receiver said that he was blocking and did not see the play.
"I didn't see it. I was just doing what I do."
New York Giants CB Adoree' Jackson
Rumors that defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and head coach Brian Daboll didn't get along were quieted following the Giants' win over the New England Patriots in Daboll's postgame news conference.
One of New York's defensive stars confirmed there isn't any tension between the two.
"If they're arguing, it's got to be over the last piece of food or something."
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson
Zay Flowers celebrated scoring the second touchdown of his career with a gesture in the end zone that was inspired by his surname.
Unfortunately for the rookie first-round pick, his quarterback wasn't a fan.
"Yeah, that was ass."
