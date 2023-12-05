Open Extended Reactions

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has a high sprain of his right ankle, coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday.

"We'll see where he is here in the next couple of days," Pederson said, adding he wouldn't put a timetable on his starting quarterback.

If Lawrence is unable to play this Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, backup C.J. Beathard would start. It would be his first start since Week 16 of the 2020 season with San Francisco.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence suffered a high ankle sprain on Monday night, coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday. Joneleit/Icon Sportswire

Lawrence was hurt in Monday night's 31-28 overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals when left tackle Walker Little was pushed backward and stepped on Lawrence's ankle, which then appeared to get caught underneath him when he fell to the ground. Lawrence tried to get up, then went down to his knees and slammed his helmet on the ground in frustration. He was assisted from the field by medical personnel and needed support under each arm as he walked toward the Jaguars' locker room and X-ray area.

It's the second time this season Lawrence has left a game because of an injury. He suffered a sprained left knee late in the Jaguars' Week 3 win over Indianapolis, but he didn't miss a start and led Jacksonville to victory against New Orleans four days later on "Thursday Night Football."

Lawrence has started all 46 possible games since being drafted No. 1 in 2021, tied for the third-longest active start streak among quarterbacks, according to ESPN Stats & Information research. Buffalo's Josh Allen (83) and the Chargers' Justin Herbert (61) own the two longest streaks, while Lawrence is tied with Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes.

Beathard -- who coming into Monday had thrown just 17 passes in two-plus seasons with the Jaguars -- took over for Lawrence with 2:28 remaining in the fourth quarter. He completed 9 of 10 passes for 63 yards and led a Jaguars drive that culminated in a score-tying field goal to force overtime.

Lawrence was one of several Jaguars injured in Monday night's overtime loss. Wide receiver Christian Kirk has a core muscle injury and will miss time, Peterson said. Little has a right hamstring injury and cornerback Tre Herndon is in the concussion protocol.

ESPN's Michael DiRocco contributed to this report.