There have been no shortage of injuries this 2023 NFL season, including a handful that have ended campaigns. Six teams have lost their quarterback to season-ending injuries. Who are they? Let's take a quick look at those six starters who are looking ahead to 2024 -- including Joe Burrow and Aaron Rodgers.

(It's important to note that one of these quarterbacks is unique from the rest, as Rodgers has a chance to return this season from his Achilles injury that typically ends a player's season. More on that below.) Let's start in alphabetical order:

The Bengals quarterback suffered a torn ligament in his right wrist in the team's loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 16. The team said Burrow had successful surgery on the wrist on Nov. 27.

Cousins suffered a torn right Achilles tendon on Oct. 29 against the Green Bay Packers. The Vikings QB had surgery on Nov. 1 to repair the tendon.

On Nov. 5, Jones suffered a torn ACL in his right knee on a non-contact play. The Giants QB underwent successful surgery to repair the ACL on Nov. 22 and faces eight to 10 months of recovery.

The Colts rookie QB sustained an AC joint sprain in his right (throwing) shoulder against the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 8. It was decided that Richardson would have surgery to repair the joint, which ended his season.

Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles on the Jets' fourth snap of the season on Sept. 11. He was placed on injured reserve and had surgery to repair his Achilles. The injury and subsequent surgery was thought to be season-ending. However, Rodgers started practicing on a limited basis on Nov. 29, and neither Rodgers nor the Jets have ruled out a return to the field this season.

The Browns' franchise quarterback had season-ending surgery to repair a displaced fracture to the glenoid in his right (throwing) shoulder. He suffered the injury in the first half of the Browns' Nov. 12 win against the Ravens but stayed in and finished the game.