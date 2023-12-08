Open Extended Reactions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs will be without running back Isiah Pacheco on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium. Pacheco did not practice all week because of a shoulder injury, and the Chiefs ruled him out on their final practice report of the week.

Pacheco leads the Chiefs and is fifth in the NFL in rushing with 779 yards. He also has 33 receptions and seven touchdowns.

Pacheco rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown in last week's game against the Green Bay Packers before being ejected in the fourth quarter for taking a swing at an opposing player.

The Chiefs have Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon as veteran backups at running back. Edwards-Helaire, the Chiefs' first-round draft pick in 2020, lost his starting spot to Pacheco last season and has played little in 2023. He has rushed for 140 yards and a touchdown.

McKinnon missed the past two games because of a groin injury but will be available against the Bills. Playing mainly in passing situations this season, McKinnon has caught 19 passes with three touchdowns.