FRISCO, Texas -- Two days after surgery to remove his appendix, Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is back at The Star and said he plans to be on the sideline calling plays Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

"I feel good and anticipate everything staying normal Sunday night," McCarthy said on his scheduled conference call Friday.

McCarthy's return to the Cowboys was made in style. According to running back Tony Pollard, 50 Cent's "Many Men" was playing as the coach walked into the offense's meeting for the first time since the start of the week.

"It was a cool little entrance," Pollard said, adding he was happy for his coach to be healthy because "it's bigger than football."

McCarthy said he thought he had a stomach virus for the past week or so. When he arrived at the facility Wednesday, he met with head athletic trainer Jim Maurer and went to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with appendicitis. A few hours later, McCarthy had surgery.

By Wednesday evening he was talking to assistant coaches and quarterback Dak Prescott. On Thursday, he had virtual meetings with staff and players.

"I'm sure I'm as sore as you're supposed to be Day 2 post-op," McCarthy said, adding, "Once I was released from the hospital, I've been totally engaged in the game plan."

McCarthy said he does not need more medical clearance to coach from the sideline but will be more mindful of his surroundings when players are heading toward him during plays. He said he will monitor his workload Friday and Saturday to make sure he does not have any setbacks.

He does not believe his absence took any focus away from the players heading into such a big game against the Eagles.

"It's clearly why I felt it was so important for me to get back in here. Trust me, anybody who knows me or who's ever worked with me, I'm the last guy that wants to take any attention off the players," McCarthy said. "This is a players' game. I've built my program around that premise. Everything that touches the locker room is the most important. That's why it's imperative for me to get back in here and get going to make sure the normalcy was totally back in place. I do give the players a ton of credit and coaches for just keeping it rolling on Wednesday and Thursday."