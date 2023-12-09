EAGAN, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips was arrested Friday night and charged with misdemeanor operation of a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, according to Hennepin County jail records.

The arrest took place in suburban Minneapolis at 11 p.m. CT, records show. Phillips was released at 1:26 a.m. CT after posting a $300 bond and has an initial court appearance scheduled for Dec. 21. Additional details were not immediately available.

The team is scheduled to depart Saturday afternoon for Las Vegas, where the Vikings will take on the Raiders on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

"Wes immediately notified the team following his arrest last night," the Vikings said in a statement. "This morning we contacted the NFL, and after internal discussion, made the decision Wes will travel with the team to Las Vegas this afternoon. We will continue to gather information regarding the incident and have further comment at the appropriate time."

Phillips, 44, joined the Vikings in 2022 as one of coach Kevin O'Connell's first hires. The pair had worked together on the Los Angeles Rams' staff in 2020 and 2021. He is in his 17th NFL season, having spent time with Washington and Dallas in addition to the Vikings and Rams. He is a third-generation NFL coach as the son of longtime coach Wade Phillips and the grandson of Bum Phillips.