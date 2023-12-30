Giants' Okereke, McKinney have played every defensive snap

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Bobby Okereke stayed plenty busy during the New York Giants' Week 13 bye. On Tuesday of the off-week, the starting middle linebacker was double-booked with a massage and acupuncture scheduled for the morning.

It's indicative of the time and work that Okereke spends on his body, even during the offseason. It's something the fifth-year pro says he learned from veterans such as Shaquille Leonard during his time with the Indianapolis Colts.

Safety Xavier McKinney isn't far behind in his emphasis on self-care, even if he goes about it differently. McKinney prefers the cold tub, which he uses two to three times per day to rejuvenate his body.

Whatever they are doing, it has worked. Okereke and McKinney are two of just three players in the NFL to play every defensive snap this season. They have been on the field for all 965 defensive plays for the Giants.

"I think it shows two guys who are professionals, who really care about their craft, who really care about their teammates and this organization," Okereke said. "I have the utmost respect for [McKinney] as a player and leader on this team. To be in the same company as him for that statistic is huge."

In a way, Okereke said, they're ironmen. They take pride in playing every single snap through 15 games. Best of NFL Nation • Inside Ravens-Dolphins showdown

• Ways Falcons can reach playoffs

• How Smith won over locker room

• Packers' Kraft gets bigger role

• 49ers' Ward emerging as lockdown CB

• Career year for Bills' Allen?

"It's definitely a tough-guy title, a tough-guy award. It's just a lot of pride," he said. "It's a hard game. It takes a lot to go throughout the week, week in and week out all 17 games to stay healthy, to play, to be at practice. It's a testament to hard work."

It's not a regular occurrence for this to happen. No Giants defensive player has been on the field for every snap dating back to 2007, when ESPN started charting snaps. Washington Commanders safety Kamren Curl is the only other player in the NFL to be on the field for every defensive snap for his team this season.

It's not lost on the Giants what Okereke and McKinney are doing.

"I think it's a tribute to them," defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said. "They've taken care of their bodies. They've been fortunate without any injuries, but how they've taken care of their bodies by resting, working out, doing all the things you have to do to prepare to play Sundays -- a 60-play car accident is what it is -- they are both playing really well."

It's not just that Okereke and McKinney have been regularly available. They've also played at a high level. Both are also captains on a defense that has easily been the team's best unit.

"For me, it's what I'm supposed to do. I'm supposed to be available for my teammates, for the coaches, for the organization," McKinney said. "Just looking back in previous years with injuries that I've had, that's something that stays in my mind. Especially last year's injury because it was stuff that happened off the field."

McKinney hurt his hand during the bye week last year. It cost him a good chunk of the second half of the season, and even when he returned, it was with a massive wrap around his left hand.

It wasn't exactly his primary goal to play all 17 games or every snap this season, but it sure doesn't hurt with free agency on the horizon.

"I can't control what is going to happen in the future. All I can do is control now and be here for my guys and this organization, just because they've been here for me through all the trials and tribulations throughout the years," McKinney said. "My way to repay them is to be present for them."

McKinney, 24, is in the final year of his rookie contract after being a second-round pick out of Alabama. Doing this in his contract year is just a bonus, especially during what he says has been an up-and-down year. Included in the roller coaster were his comments about the leaders' voices not being heard, which hurt Martindale, given the veteran coach prides himself on having an open and honest defensive room.

But McKinney has played some of his best football down the stretch, while Okereke has been doing so for most of the season. Okereke signed a four-year, $40 million contract this offseason to provide stability in the middle of the Giants' defense. He has done just that.

The former Colt is top-10 in the NFL with 132 tackles and four forced fumbles. He also has 9 tackles for a loss, 2 interceptions and 9 passes defended.

General manager Joe Schoen described Okereke last month as "a very good player for us" and chalked it up as a successful free agent signing.

Especially since the ironman has been on the field for every play this season.