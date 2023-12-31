Rams' Puka Nacua's 80-yard run leads to Kyren Williams TD

Open Extended Reactions

Rookie receiver Puka Nacua gave the Los Angeles Rams a spark on their first drive of the second half against the New York Giants, breaking a tackle for an 80-yard catch and run.

Running back Kyren Williams scored a two-yard touchdown on the next play, his second of the game. It is Williams' third game this season with multiple rushing touchdowns. The score put the Rams up 20-10 after a missed PAT.

The catch gave Nacua 118 yards on the day, just 29 yards shy of breaking Bill Groman's record for the most receiving yards by a rookie in NFL history.

Nacua had 75 yards after contact on his 80-yard reception. According to ESPN Stats & Information, that is the most yards after contact on any reception since 2016, when Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Mike Wallace had 77 on a 95-yard receiving touchdown.

Nacua now has seven games this season with at least 100 receiving yards. That ties Harlon Hill (1954), Odell Beckham Jr. (2014) and Justin Jefferson (2020) for the second-most 100-yard receiving games by a rookie in NFL history. The only rookie with more is Groman, who had nine 100-yard receiving games in 1960. Kicker Lucas Havrisik missed the extra points, keeping the Rams up 20-10.