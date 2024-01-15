        <
          Lions, Goff score three first-half touchdowns vs. Rams

          • Eric Woodyard, ESPNJan 15, 2024, 02:11 AM
          DETROIT -- David Montgomery scored the first playoff touchdown in Ford Field history Sunday. And a couple more of his teammates followed suit.

          On the opening possession of the Detroit Lions' NFC wild-card matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, the Lions running back punched in a goal-line score straight up the middle at 9:33 as they took a 7-0 lead.

          It was a 10-play, 75-yard drive in which Montgomery racked up 24 yards on five carries in the first postseason game held at Ford Field since it opened in 2002.

          Later in the first, running back Jahmyr Gibbs put the Lions up 14-3 with another Detroit touchdown, scoring on a 10-yard rush.

          In the second quarter, rookie tight end Sam LaPorta caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jared Goff. It gave the Lions a 21-10 lead.