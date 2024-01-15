Lions, Goff score three first-half touchdowns vs. Rams

DETROIT -- David Montgomery scored the first playoff touchdown in Ford Field history Sunday. And a couple more of his teammates followed suit.
On the opening possession of the Detroit Lions' NFC wild-card matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, the Lions running back punched in a goal-line score straight up the middle at 9:33 as they took a 7-0 lead.
START ME UP @MontgomerDavid!! #LARvsDET |📺 NBC pic.twitter.com/Ievlipv4Eh— Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 15, 2024
It was a 10-play, 75-yard drive in which Montgomery racked up 24 yards on five carries in the first postseason game held at Ford Field since it opened in 2002.
Later in the first, running back Jahmyr Gibbs put the Lions up 14-3 with another Detroit touchdown, scoring on a 10-yard rush.
.@Jahmyr_Gibbs1 is in! Two drives, two touchdowns for Detroit.— NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2024
📺: #LARvsDET on NBC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/VYnwKHFzvv
In the second quarter, rookie tight end Sam LaPorta caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jared Goff. It gave the Lions a 21-10 lead.
Back at it @Samlaporta 🙌#LARvsDET | #AllGrit pic.twitter.com/FH1dnPVVdN— Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 15, 2024