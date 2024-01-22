Tyler Bass' field goal attempt to tie the score goes wide right in the closing minutes to all but seal the Chiefs' win. (0:24)

Open Extended Reactions

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills 27-24 in the AFC divisional round, advancing to face the Baltimore Ravens for a spot in Super Bowl LVIII.

The matchup had its fair share of theatrics with six lead changes and key plays on both sides.

With Josh Allen as quarterback, the Bills are now 0-3 against the Chiefs in the playoffs. Buffalo is the first team to be eliminated by the same team three times in a four-year span since the San Francisco 49ers lost three straight to the Green Bay Packers from 1995 to 1997, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

After a 44-yard missed field goal by Tyler Bass with 1:47 left, the Chiefs ran out the clock to move on to the AFC Championship Game for the sixth straight season.

Patrick Mahomes posted on Instagram after the win with a caption referring to Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins, who said "good luck" in response to this being Mahomes' first road playoff game.

More Kansas City players took to social media moments after the game.

Offensive tackle Donovan Smith shared that the team had no hot water, while Drue Tranquill and Jaylen Watson reflected on the snowballs thrown at them.

Damn caught a L and they shut our hot water off... smh its all good we got that Dub today #ChiefsKingdom — Donovan Smith (@DSmith_76) January 22, 2024

I caught the snowball. If it didn't break in my hand, it was getting launched right back at him.



We'd beat them in a snowball fight too.



Truth is, my four year old throws a meaner snowball than #BillsMafia .#ChiefsKingdom 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/5es3a0Nx4A — Drue Tranquill (@DTranquill) January 22, 2024

Never got hit wit so many snowballs in my life very classy GG tho🖤🎢 — Wat's Island🏝 (@JaylenWatson12) January 22, 2024

Buffalo's failed fake punt attempt early in the fourth quarter was followed up by a Mecole Hardman Jr. fumble to give Buffalo the ball back. Hardman's fumble went through the end zone and by NFL rule, it was deemed a touchback, giving the football to the Bills.

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey was among those to offer his thoughts on the play:

Wow — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) January 22, 2024

😳👀 — Joe Haden (@joehaden23) January 22, 2024

1st off Pacheco run like a little kid controlling a Madden character....... 2nd that's why Bill Belichick teaches don't reach the football out. Bad things happen. Could be a heart breaker for KC!! — Gerald McCoy (@Geraldini93) January 22, 2024

WHAT A PLAY by Jordan Poyer!!! — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 22, 2024

Kansas City had a 27-24 lead with 8:23 remaining in the game. Buffalo responded with a 16-play, 54-yard drive across 6:40 that ended with the miss by Bass, shocking the sports world.

He missed that WOW! — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) January 22, 2024

HE MISSED IT — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) January 22, 2024

You cannot milk the clock when you're losing the game — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) January 22, 2024

Praise poured in for the Chiefs after their victory.

Great game wow ... this is playoff football — LeSean Shady Mccoy (@CutonDime25) January 22, 2024

6 Straight AFC Championship games is INSANELY ELITE! — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) January 22, 2024

All is well!! 🤭 — T. Stead 🎤🎧 (@T_Armstead72) January 22, 2024