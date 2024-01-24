Stephen A. Smith blames the Dolphins for not trying to secure home-field advantage in the playoffs. (1:33)

Open Extended Reactions

Vic Fangio is out as the defensive coordinator of the Miami Dolphins, who announced Wednesday that they have "mutually agreed to part ways" with the veteran assistant coach after only one season.

Fangio will now be the top target for the Philadelphia Eagles' vacant defensive coordinator position, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeremy Fowler, and a deal is expected.

Fangio, 65, joined the Dolphins as the NFL's highest paid defensive coordinator last year. His defensive scheme took some time to sink in, but Miami ranked seventh in the NFL in defensive expected points added from Week 8 to Week 18, coinciding with the return of All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

"I want to thank Vic for his contributions in 2023," Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said in a statement. "When we assessed the season, it became apparent that this was the best path forward for all parties involved.

"Now we turn our focus to 2024 and beyond with urgency as we identify the best candidate to lead our defense moving forward. We remain steadfastly committed to the development of our players and to building a winning team with sustained success."

Fangio worked with the Eagles for two weeks last year as a consultant, helping them prepare for Super Bowl LVII, before eventually joining the Dolphins.

The Eagles, who had some interest in hiring Fangio, overhauled their defensive coaching staff after their late-season collapse by firing defensive coordinator Sean Desai and defensive playcaller Matt Patricia last week.

Miami allowed the 10th-most yards per game this season after finishing 18th in that category in 2022. Fangio's defense also was third in the NFL in sacks with 56. The Dolphins, however, allowed more than 400 yards of offense in four of their final six games and lost all four of those games.

The Dolphins were plagued by injuries late in the season and were without starters Jevon Holland, Xavien Howard, Jerome Baker, Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb for their AFC wild-card loss against the Kansas City Chiefs, as well as key backup Andrew Van Ginkel.

The Dolphins' next hire at the position will become the third defensive coordinator in three seasons under McDaniel, who replaced Josh Boyer in 2022.

One possible candidate to replace Fangio is the Dolphins' current linebackers coach Anthony Campanile, who interviewed with the New York Giants for their open defensive coordinator position. Former Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley also is an option.

Fangio was the AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year in 2018 as the Chicago Bears' defensive coordinator and has 37 years of NFL coaching experience.