Adam Schefter breaks down defensive coordinator Vic Fangio leaving the Dolphins and his link to the open position on the Eagles' coaching staff. (1:28)

Open Extended Reactions

Vic Fangio is set to become the new defensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles, a league source told ESPN's Adam Schefter, in the first move of a coaching staff overhaul for Nick Sirianni.

Fangio is traveling to Philadelphia on Thursday morning to sign his contract with the Eagles, the source told Schefter.

The deal will come one day after Fangio left as defensive coordinator of the Miami Dolphins, who announced they "mutually agreed to part ways" with the veteran assistant coach after one season.

Fangio, 65, worked with the Eagles for two weeks last year as a consultant, helping them prepare for Super Bowl LVII, before eventually joining the Dolphins.

After opening the season with 10 wins in their first 11 games, the Eagles collapsed down the stretch en route to an 11-6 record and a 32-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild-card round.

Sirianni, who faced widespread speculation about his own job security, has since fired defensive coordinator Sean Desai, defensive playcaller Matt Patricia and offensive coordinator Brian Johnson. Desai lost his playcalling duties to Patricia in December.

"I know I put Matt in a tough spot. I know I put Sean in a tough spot, obviously," Sirianni said Wednesday. "But at the time that I did that, I did it because I thought it was the best decision for the football team."

Under Fangio, the Dolphins allowed the 10th-most yards per game this season after finishing 18th in that category in 2022. Fangio's defense also was third in the NFL in sacks with 56. The Dolphins, however, allowed more than 400 yards to opposing offenses in four of their final six games and lost all four of those games.

Fangio was the Associated Press NFL Assistant Coach of the Year in 2018 as the Chicago Bears' defensive coordinator and has 37 years of NFL coaching experience.