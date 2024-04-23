Open Extended Reactions

Caleb Williams ran into a surprise guest on his flight to Detroit on Tuesday -- former Washington Huskies' wide receiver Rome Odunze.

The projected No. 1 pick in Thursday's 2024 NFL draft posted about seeing Odunze on X, writing: "Oh s--- yall I just saw Rome Odunze on my flight to Detroit!! Big fan!"

The wide receiver jokingly responded that he's "actually the pilot." Odunze and Williams landed safely before taking a photo together in Detroit.

In ESPN's NFL Nation's final mock draft, Williams and Odunze are both projected to be drafted by the Chicago Bears, adding to a wide receiver room that already has Keenan Allen and DJ Moore.

Williams threw for 3,633 yards and 30 touchdowns in his final season with the USC Trojans. Odunze had a career-high 1,640 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns with the Huskies.