Caleb Williams ran into a surprise guest on his flight to Detroit on Tuesday -- former Washington Huskies' wide receiver Rome Odunze.
The projected No. 1 pick in Thursday's 2024 NFL draft posted about seeing Odunze on X, writing: "Oh s--- yall I just saw Rome Odunze on my flight to Detroit!! Big fan!"
The wide receiver jokingly responded that he's "actually the pilot." Odunze and Williams landed safely before taking a photo together in Detroit.
Landed safely in Detroit 😅@RomeOdunze @CALEBcsw https://t.co/ZqbdHD1aks pic.twitter.com/m6g2vJaFIg— NFL (@NFL) April 23, 2024
In ESPN's NFL Nation's final mock draft, Williams and Odunze are both projected to be drafted by the Chicago Bears, adding to a wide receiver room that already has Keenan Allen and DJ Moore.
Williams threw for 3,633 yards and 30 touchdowns in his final season with the USC Trojans. Odunze had a career-high 1,640 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns with the Huskies.