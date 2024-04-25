Lane Johnson details to Pat McAfee what it's going to be like without Jason Kelce at center next season. (1:01)

Open Extended Reactions

PHILADELPHIA -- The Eagles and A.J. Brown have agreed on a three-year, $96 million extension that includes $84 million guaranteed, the star wide receiver's agent told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The $84 million is the most guaranteed money in NFL history for a wide receiver, surpassing the $77 million guaranteed that Amon-Ra St. Brown recently received from the Detroit Lions. The $32 million average annual value of the three-year extension also is the highest for any receiver in the NFL.

The Eagles announced the deal Thursday night but did not disclose financial terms.

Philadelphia now has its two star receivers under contract for the foreseeable future. Earlier this month, the Eagles signed DeVonta Smith to a three-year extension worth $75 million with $51 million guaranteed. Smith's deal runs through 2028 and Brown's through 2029.

Brown's deal comes nearly two years after the Eagles acquired the three-time Pro Bowler from the Tennessee Titans on draft night and then signed him to a four-year, $100 million contract. Brown has surpassed 1,400 yards receiving in each of his two seasons in Philadelphia while racking up 18 total touchdowns.

Brown was named second-team All-Pro and made his third Pro Bowl last season after catching a career-high 106 passes for 1,456 yards and seven touchdowns. He set an NFL record by recording 125-plus receiving yards in six consecutive games in 2023.

Brown and Smith became the first receiver tandem in Eagles history to each reach 1,000 yards receiving in 2022, and they repeated the feat last season. Teamed with quarterback Jalen Hurts, they've helped fuel an offense that ranks fifth in points per game (26.8) over the past two seasons.