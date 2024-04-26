The Washington Commanders select LSU QB Jayden Daniels with the second pick in the 2024 NFL draft. (0:40)

The Washington Commanders once again have turned to a dual-threat quarterback coming off a Heisman Trophy to help revitalize their franchise.

The Commanders selected LSU's Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft Thursday, ending months of speculation -- and intense privacy by the organization.

It is the highest Washington has drafted a quarterback since Robert Griffin III was picked with the second selection in 2012. Like Griffin, Daniels also won the Heisman Trophy and will enter the NFL as a threat to hurt teams with his arm and legs. Washington also considered North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye and Michigan signal-caller J.J. McCarthy.

As the draft drew closer, it became clear that Daniels was Washington's favorite; multiple league sources expected him to go at No. 2, and team sources anticipated it as well.

But Daniels wasn't sure what to expect.

"They did a pretty good job of not showing their hand too much," Daniels said Thursday. "[But] I was pretty confident off the conversations I had. I'm here now and I can't wait to get to work."

As a fifth-year senior for LSU last season, Daniels threw for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns with only four interceptions. He also ran 135 times for 1,134 yards and eight touchdowns. He started 55 games in his college career, including all 29 contests he played over three seasons at Arizona State, which is where he began his college career.

The Commanders are hoping that Daniels can fill the organization's biggest on-field hole for most of the past three decades. Washington has started 33 quarterbacks since it last won the Super Bowl after the 1991 season -- and eight in the past four years. If Daniels succeeds, he can breathe new life into the organization on the field, after it has undergone an overhaul off the field.

In the past eight months, Washington has gotten a new owner in Josh Harris, a new general manager in Adam Peters and coach in Dan Quinn. But for the franchise to become a title contender again, it must receive better play from the quarterback position.

"It just starts with I'm just coming in to compete," Daniels said. "I'm coming in and trying to play my role whatever that is. I just want to be the best teammate, help the team win and we can bring back some victories to Washington and we can have some fun."

The Commanders organization hasn't had a winning record since 2016, hasn't won a playoff game since the 2005 season and hasn't had an 11-win season since 1991 -- also the last season it won a Super Bowl. Washington went 10-6 and won the NFC East in Griffin's rookie season. But in the next 11 seasons, the organization ranked 28th in cumulative total quarterback rating and winning percentage (.380) with no double-digit win finishes.

Daniels' task is to be a key piece to any on-field rejuvenation.

"They're going to get someone that's a competitor that wants to win no matter what," Daniels said. "I want to help the team win and at some point in the future, we'll get this thing turned around."

Washington has tried to solve the quarterback hole in multiple ways over the years, including four first-round picks from 2002 to 2015. The franchise failed to keep Kirk Cousins, allowing him to leave via free agency after the 2017 season -- after trading for Alex Smith. They signed free agents such as Ryan Fitzpatrick and acquired Carson Wentz via trade.

Nothing has worked. The last time Washington had a quarterback open consecutive seasons as the starter was 2016-17 with Cousins. The Commanders will make it seven consecutive campaigns with a new Week 1 starter this year, and no quarterback has served as the main starter for four consecutive seasons since Mark Rypien did it from 1989 to 1993.

The Commanders traded last year's starting quarterback, Sam Howell, to the Seattle Seahawks in the offseason. Washington already had three quarterbacks on its roster: Marcus Mariota, Jeff Driskel and Jake Fromm. At the owners meetings last month, Peters said he would be comfortable if Mariota had to start for an extended period.

But Daniels said he likes what the Commanders have in place, rattling off the names of some of his new weapons on offense like receivers Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson, tight end Zach Ertz and running backs Brian Robinson and Austin Ekeler. Daniels also pointed to those in charge, including Quinn and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.

"Dan Quinn is a great guy and a lot speak highly of who he is as a person and how he cares about his players," Daniels said. "Their track record speaks for itself. Kliff Kingsbury was with Kyler [Murray in Arizona], and for a time he had Kyler in the MVP conversation so I was excited to chop it up and talk ball with him."

Daniels also liked his dealings with Peters.

"Yeah AP -- he's a dude," Daniels said. "I'm very confident in him that he'll get this thing changed around."