The inevitable was confirmed on Thursday night when the Chicago Bears selected Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Williams has been the presumptive top pick since his Heisman-winning campaign in 2022, when he led the USC Trojans to a 11-1 regular-season record. He threw for 93 touchdowns in his college career, also adding 27 on the ground.

He'll now be tasked with helping the Bears to their first winning season since 2018. A number of Chicago's sports teams and athletes took to Twitter to share their excitement for the pick once Williams' selection was confirmed:

Welcome to Chicago, Caleb Williams! 🐻⬇️



A message to the newest @ChicagoBears QB: pic.twitter.com/nJ0efit1PQ — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) April 26, 2024

Let's goooooooooo, welcome to Chicago Caleb! — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) April 26, 2024

Chicago, meet Caleb 🤝 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 26, 2024

Bears!!!! Let's go....you're up! How pumped are you to have Caleb Williams? pic.twitter.com/87w5NX8n12 — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) April 26, 2024

Let Go!!! Bear Down @CALEBcsw Super Bowl coming soon — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) April 26, 2024

Jayden Daniels, this season's Heisman winner, landed with the Washington Commanders at No. 2 overall. Daniels rocketed up draft boards this past fall at LSU, with 50 total touchdowns against just four interceptions in the 2023 season.

Magic Johnson, who is part of the Commanders' ownership group, was among the personalities to react to Daniels' big moment:

Selecting a winner like Jayden Daniels will energize the players and our fan base! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 26, 2024

Told Jayden yesterday I loved him as a QB... wish him

The best... lest we play — Cam Jordan (@camjordan94) April 26, 2024

After the New England Patriots took Drake Maye with the third pick, the Arizona Cardinals became the first team to select a non-quarterback, picking Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. at No. 4.

Harrison Jr. was the consensus top wideout on the board, having posted back-to-back seasons with 1000+ receiving yards in Columbus. His father, Marvin Harrison Sr. is a Hall of Fame wide receiver himself, plying his trade for the Indianapolis Colts. Harrison Jr.'s new quarterback, Kyler Murray, led the reactions to his selection:

MHJ... WR1 🔥🔥🔥 — Budda Baker (@Buddabaker3) April 26, 2024

Cards got a WEAPON.#BirdGang — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) April 26, 2024

Maserati Marv baby 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Trey McBride (@mcbtrey) April 26, 2024

The surprise pick of the first round came at pick No. 8, when the Atlanta Falcons selected Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. The 23-year-old helped the Huskies reach the national title game this season, throwing for nearly 5,000 yards in the process. The pick wasn't without controversy, though, given the Falcons just signed veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins to a four-year deal just last month.

I'm confused didn't they pay Kirk ? — Charles Omenihu (@charless_94) April 26, 2024