The Arizona Cardinals select Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. with the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. (0:18)

Open Extended Reactions

Marvin Harrison Jr., the Arizona Cardinals' new star wide receiver, credited his Hall of Fame father for preparing him for the draft process.

Harrison was selected Thursday by the Cardinals with the fourth overall pick in the NFL draft, becoming the highest-drafted receiver since Amari Cooper, also taken at No. 4 in 2015.

When asked if his dad's help put him in a better place not only to get drafted but for the entire process, the younger Harrison said: "Absolutely."

"I think just how I approached the whole draft process and there was no combine, no pro day," he said. "I love where my body is at right now, I love where I'm at going into the season, going into minicamp, going into training camp and I'm just super excited.

"I think, definitely, having him put me in a great position to succeed come the regular season."

Harrison will take the field for the first time May 10 at Arizona's rookie minicamp. The first time he could catch passes from quarterback Kyler Murray is May 20, the first day of the Cardinals' voluntary OTAs.

Murray met Harrison when the former Ohio State star took his pre-draft visit to Arizona. Harrison said Thursday that Murray's winning pedigree in high school and college makes him the kind of quarterback he wants to play with.

"[Murray] is just so dynamic as a quarterback," Harrison said. "I just want to go in there and make his job easier as much as I can."

When the Cardinals stood pat and drafted Harrison, he became just the third receiver taken by Arizona in the first round in the past 20 years, joining Larry Fitzgerald, who went third overall in 2004, and Michael Floyd, who Arizona took 13th in 2012.

Harrison also became the third receiver the Cardinals have drafted in the top five in the common draft era, which started in 1976, joining Fitzgerald and Ahmad Rashad in 1972.

Harrison was widely considered the best receiver prospect in this year's draft after an accomplished collegiate career that saw him finish fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting. He was a two-time unanimous All-American for the Buckeyes and finished his career with 155 catches for 2,613 yards and 31 touchdowns.

Harrison raised eyebrows earlier this year when he opted to not work out at the NFL scouting combine but met with teams, and then again when he didn't work out at Ohio State's pro day.

Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort said throughout the offseason that he's a proponent of gathering all the possible information on a player but respected Harrison's decision to not work out for teams.

Harrison met with the Cardinals at the combine, and Arizona was one of two top-30 visits he made.