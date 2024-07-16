The "Get Up" panel assesses whether the Bears have a chance at making the playoffs in Caleb Williams' rookie season. (2:20)

Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze signed his rookie contract Tuesday, the same day rookie players reported to Halas Hall for training camp.

The No. 9 pick in the draft inked a four-year, fully guaranteed deal worth $22.7 million with a fifth-year option. Quarterback Caleb Williams, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft, is the only Bears rookie who has yet to sign his contract.

Williams, who is not represented by an NFLPA-certified agent, addressed his contract situation last weekend during his inaugural Caleb Cares Foundation event in Chicago.

"I'm not handling that," Williams told The Chicago Tribune on Saturday. "My lawyers and attorney and everybody, the head of the Bears, everybody up there up top is handling that. That's not my position that I'm handling."

A source told ESPN that negotiations are "progressing" between the team and the quarterback, 22, while expecting to have all outstanding contracts wrapped up by the team's first training camp practice on Saturday.