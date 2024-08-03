Open Extended Reactions

SEATTLE -- Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said Saturday that Geno Smith has more testing to undergo but that he expects the quarterback to return to practice within the next few days.

Smith, 32, has been sidelined since he hurt his knee and hip on Tuesday, missing Wednesday's walkthrough as well as the following three practices. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday that earlier testing didn't show any significant injury.

"I think he's good," Macdonald said after the Seahawks practiced at Lumen Field. "We're still going through that process, but it looks optimistic."

Asked whether Smith needs additional testing, Macdonald said, "I believe there's another today."

"I think there's a good chance we'll see him next week," Macdonald said.

The Seahawks open their preseason schedule next Saturday against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Sam Howell, acquired in a March trade with the Washington Commanders, has been leading Seattle's No. 1 offense in Smith's absence. Veteran P.J. Walker is Seattle's third quarterback.

"I thought our offense looks like our offense, but we're excited to get Geno back, too," Macdonald said. "It's just a good opportunity for Sam to be with those guys rather than run with the twos the whole time. ... I'm sure if you talk to Sam, he's got things that he wants to improve on, but he's also getting the ball out, getting it to our playmakers too, so a lot of good as well."

Linebacker Jerome Baker did not practice Saturday. Macdonald said he has "a little bit" of a hamstring injury.

"We're working through that right now," he said. "Not sure how long it's going to be."

Defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (hamstring), outside linebacker Darrell Taylor and cornerback Mike Jackson were also among those who remained sidelined Saturday.