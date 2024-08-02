Mina Kimes joins "NFL Live" to react to the news that Geno Smith's injuries aren't significant and breaks down how the Seahawks' offense can improve. (2:03)

Mina Kimes: Geno Smith is one of the most underrated players in football (2:03)

Open Extended Reactions

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith "shouldn't miss any time," a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter, after tests for knee and hip injuries didn't show anything significant.

Smith remained out of practice Friday after missing the team's previous two practices. Coach Mike Macdonald said Smith "got banged up a little bit" Tuesday.

Smith, 32, had drawn praise from teammates over the first week of training camp for his hot start. He had been taking every first-team rep all offseason and did not appear to miss any during Tuesday's practice, but he didn't participate in Seattle's walk-through Wednesday. With the team back in pads Thursday, Smith watched from the sideline wearing sneakers and a Seahawks cap, walking onto the field without a noticeable limp.

Sam Howell, acquired in a March trade with the Washington Commanders, took the first-team reps the past two days. Veteran PJ Walker, signed to a minimum-salary deal in June, is the Seahawks' third quarterback.

Information from ESPN's Brady Henderson was used in this report.