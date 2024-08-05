Open Extended Reactions

Denver Broncos defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike has been reinstated from his indefinite gambling suspension, the team announced Monday.

Uwazurike, 26, was suspended last July for violating the NFL's policy on gambling after the league found that he bet on NFL games during the 2022 season. He was suspended for the entire 2023 season.

A fourth-round draft pick of the Broncos in 2022, Uwazurike played in eight games that season with 165 snaps on defense and would have had the opportunity to push for more playing time last season had he not been suspended.

Uwazurike is now eligible to participate in all team activities.