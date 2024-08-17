Open Extended Reactions

LAS VEGAS - Mazi Smith's availability for Saturday's preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders is uncertain because of an allergic reaction before the Dallas Cowboys departed Oxnard, California on Friday.

In a release from the team, Smith, the Cowboys' 2023 first-round pick, received treatment and will be reevaluated Saturday morning.

Smith earned praise from the coaches for his performance in the preseason opener last week against the Los Angeles Rams. He had a suspect rookie season with low confidence and low production. He played just four snaps in the playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers.

With new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer bringing a change in scheme, Smith has been a better fit so far in a traditional nose tackle role.

The Cowboys acquired veteran defensive tackle Jordan Phillips from the New York Giants this week in an exchange of 2026 draft picks but it was not made because of any happiness with Smith.

They have been on the lookout for veteran help to pair with Smith and might not be done looking. Phillips has not practiced with the Cowboys yet so his status for the Raiders game is also in question.