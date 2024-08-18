Open Extended Reactions

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Buccaneers reached an agreement with outside linebacker Randy Gregory to release him, with coach Todd Bowles saying Sunday that he was never given a reason as to why Gregory didn't show up for training camp.

"I'll never find out, but I wish him the best and we'll move on from there," Bowles said. "Can't miss what you never had."

Gregory had yet to report to training camp and missed two preseason games after filing a lawsuit against the NFL and Denver Broncos over alleged discrimination in June. In it, Gregory claimed that the league and team denied him the use of the drug dronabinol, which is prescribed to Gregory by a doctor for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and post-traumatic stress and resulted in Gregory accumulating $500,000 in fines.

The Bucs placed Gregory on the reserve/did not report list July 23. He had signed a one-year deal with the club worth $3 million with an additional $2 million in incentives. To date, Gregory has missed three mandatory minicamp practices, 27 days of training camp and two preseason games.

Starter YaYa Diaby has also been out with an ankle injury and isn't expected to return until Week 1, while Joe Tryon-Shoyinka missed time recently with a shoulder/neck injury but returned to practice this week. Bowles, however, said he's not concerned about depth at the position. Jose Ramirez produced three sacks against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday night, while fellow second-year outside linebacker Markees Watts also registered a sack.

"The outside backer position on defense probably has the most depth out of any position over there, so we're very comfortable with the guys we have that's playing and that's backing 'em up right now. And guys that could possibly make the team," Bowles said.