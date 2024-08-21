Browns coach Kevin Stefanski gives an update on Deshaun Watson's sore arm after holding the quarterback out of practice. (0:24)

BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was limited in practice Wednesday because of "general arm soreness," according to coach Kevin Stefanski.

"I decided to just hold back a little bit with him, but not overly concerned," Stefanski said after practice.

Stefanski previously said the plan was to play Watson in the preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday and that all starters should expect to play. But after Wednesday's practice, Stefanski wouldn't divulge his plans for Watson.

"I'm not going to get into Seattle plans just yet," Stefanski said.

Watson, who underwent season-ending surgery to his throwing shoulder last November, took a few reps early in team drills Wednesday before ceding the remainder of the first-team reps to backup Jameis Winston.

Watson has missed only one training camp practice. He did not play in the first two preseason games.

"You're a quarterback," Stefanski said. "You're throwing a lot, so you get sore."

Meanwhile, running back Pierre Strong Jr. suffered a rib contusion during individual drills and was transported in an ambulance to University Hospitals as a precaution while experiencing shortness of breath, according to the team. He was later released.

And cornerback Denzel Ward remains in concussion protocol, according to Stefanski, a week after he was shaken up during a collision with wide receiver Elijah Moore.