FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- There will be no preseason action this summer for New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, meaning his first post-injury game reps will happen in the season opener Sept. 9 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Rodgers, 40, was ruled out for Saturday night's game against the New York Giants, coach Robert Saleh announced Thursday. Saleh said they will employ the same plan they did in the first two games, meaning no starters will play.

The star quarterback's return -- on "Monday Night Football" -- will occur two days shy of the one-year anniversary of his torn Achilles. He hasn't played a full game in 20 months, dating to his final season with the Green Bay Packers.

A year ago, Rodgers played two series in the final preseason game.

"[There were] different reasons last year as compared to this year," Saleh said, explaining why he changed his approach. "I'm not going to get into those, but I feel like we've gotten so much work done, so much good work, with three quality opponents over the course of three weeks."

He was alluding to joint practices with the New York Giants, Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons. By Saleh's estimation, Rodgers and the starting offense has had 800 reps in training camp, significantly more than last year.

Those factors are why Saleh isn't concerned about the rust factor for his quarterback. He said the four-time MVP is "absolutely ready" for the season, noting that his athleticism doesn't appear diminished by the Achilles injury. Saleh said Rodgers' mobility -- moving in the pocket and extending plays -- has been the bright spot of his training camp performance.

"His mobility is plenty -- plenty," Saleh said.

On Tuesday, Rodgers sounded like he was OK with sitting out the preseason, saying he had "no preference" on whether to play the finale. Earlier in camp, he cracked, "The preseason isn't real football." He acknowledged that he still hasn't taken a hit; he won't experience that until he faces the 49ers.

"I feel good about where I'm at with my body and what I've kind of put together," he said. "I feel like I've done different things throughout camp as far rollouts and pulling up, getting out of the pocket and making plays, throwing back across my body, pump-faking, actually extending plays and getting some yards. So I feel like I've done a lot."

Before last year, Rodgers hadn't played in the preseason since 2018, so he's accustomed to this. Of course, this situation is unique because he's coming off the Achilles' injury.

Saleh insisted his decision wasn't influenced by the team's recent injury history in training camp and preseason. In 2021, defensive end Carl Lawson tore an Achilles in a joint practice. In 2022, quarterback Zach Wilson injured his knee in the preseason opener and missed the first three games of the regular season.

"Honestly, no, I'm not thinking about it from an injury standpoint," Saleh said.

Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor also won't play against the Giants. For the second straight week, Adrian Martinez and rookie Andrew Peasley will split the duties, with Martinez starting the game.

The season opener also will represent the first game action for the revamped offensive line, which features three new starters -- tackles Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses and guard John Simpson. The group has practiced together, although it hasn't had a chance to develop chemistry in a game setting.

Smith, 33, injury prone in recent years, has had limited practice reps as part of a maintenance program. The former Dallas Cowboys star said his body feels great and that he doesn't need preseason game action.

"I can't remember the last time I did a preseason game," he said. "But we're getting as much work as possible out here to get ready for the first game."

Training camp ended Thursday with no sign of defensive end Haason Reddick, who is holding out for a new contract and already has requested a trade. Asked about his confidence level in having Reddick for Week 1, Saleh said, "I don't know. Honestly, I haven't even thought about it."