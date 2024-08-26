Open Extended Reactions

The NFL's emergency third quarterback rule has reverted to its 2023 terms, the league confirmed Monday, after the NFL Players Association declined to approve recent changes that had relaxed qualifying restrictions.

As they could last season, teams can exempt their third quarterback from counting against game-day roster restrictions only if he is part of that week's 53-man roster. Owners had approved a change in March that would allow teams to elevate quarterbacks from the practice squad for that purpose. The rule, however, could be viewed as a way to stash players on practice squads rather than pay them 53-man roster rates.

Teams learned of the reversion ahead of Tuesday's deadline to cut rosters to 53 players. They will still be able to elevate a third quarterback from the practice squad for games, but that player would count against the game-day roster limit.

The original purpose of the rule was to lessen the chance that a team would be left without a healthy quarterback in a game, a situation the San Francisco 49ers faced in their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2022 NFC Championship Game.