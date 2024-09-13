While Stephen A. Smith doesn't think Tua Tagovailoa should play football again, he thinks it's unlikely he will retire. (2:36)

The Miami Dolphins will bring in another quarterback while starter Tua Tagovailoa deals with his latest concussion, coach Mike McDaniel said Friday.

For now, Skylar Thompson will be considered the Dolphins' starter while Tagovailoa is sidelined. Tagovailoa left Thursday night's 31-10 loss to Buffalo in the third quarter with the third known concussion of his NFL career, all of them coming in the past 24 months.

"The team and the organization are very confident in Skylar," McDaniel said.

McDaniel said the team has not made any decision about whether to place Tagovailoa on injured reserve. Tagovailoa was expected at the team facility Friday to start the process of being evaluated in earnest.

"We just have to operate in the unknown and be prepared for every situation," McDaniel said, noting that the only opinions that will matter to the team will be the ones from Tagovailoa and the medical staff.

McDaniel added that he doesn't see Tagovailoa playing in Miami's next game at Seattle on Sept. 22.

"I have no idea, and I'm not going to all of a sudden start making decisions that I don't even see myself involved in the most important parts of," McDaniel added. "All I'm telling Tua is everyone is counting on you to be a dad, and be a dad this weekend. And then we'll move from there. There won't be any talk about where we're going in that regard ... none of that will happen without doctors' expertise and the actual player."

Tagovailoa was 17-for-25 passing for 145 yards, with one touchdown and three interceptions -- one of which was returned for a Buffalo score -- when he got hurt. Thompson completed 8 of 14 passes for 80 yards.

Thompson said he feels "fully equipped" to run the Dolphins' offense.

"What's going to lie ahead, who knows? But man, I'm confident, though," Thompson said after Thursday's game. "I feel like I'm ready for whatever's to come. I'm going to prepare and work hard and do everything I can to lead this team and do my job."